A local who tolerated us

While listening to our guide discuss the local fauna and flora in a meadow and preserve someone noticed a frog. Luckily there was a Fish and Wildlife Expert amongst us who gave us a very good side talk about this little fellow. This is a Pacific tree frog (Pseudacris regilla), also known as the Pacific chorus frog. He let us take his picture and then we kindly let him hop along his merry way. After this, I was much more careful as to where I stepping in the meadow.