Photo 3139
Transient Graffiti
Temporary art on the sign at a local wetlands. The wetlands is due for some upgrades so I guess that the sign is going to be included. I just like the thought that it conveyed.
Happy Earth Day. I haven't used my car today and I rode my bike to the market to get some groceries.
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3505
photos
145
followers
159
following
Tags
chalk drawing
LManning (Laura)
ace
Is it a chalkboard? I really love the "smudgy" quality this has.
April 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
That's really pretty lovely.
April 23rd, 2025
