Previous
Transient Graffiti by joysabin
Photo 3139

Transient Graffiti

Temporary art on the sign at a local wetlands. The wetlands is due for some upgrades so I guess that the sign is going to be included. I just like the thought that it conveyed.

Happy Earth Day. I haven't used my car today and I rode my bike to the market to get some groceries.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
860% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Is it a chalkboard? I really love the “smudgy” quality this has.
April 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
That's really pretty lovely.
April 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact