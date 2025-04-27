Previous
Next
Making Blue Tortillas by joysabin
Photo 3144

Making Blue Tortillas

Our local library and sustainability coalition put on quarterly cooking demonstrations called cooks and books. We were treated with watching blue tortillas being made and then we got samples- YUM!!!
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
862% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Sounds delicious!
May 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact