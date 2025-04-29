Previous
Looking up into the Devils&#039; Punchbowl by joysabin
Looking up into the Devils&#039; Punchbowl

The tide was very low, -2.4 feet. I was able to scramble down the hill and walk into the Devil's Punchbowl. ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Devils_Punch_Bowl_State_Natural_Area ).
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Fantastic black and white- quite the adventure and image!
May 2nd, 2025  
