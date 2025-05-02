Sign up
Previous
Photo 3149
Dead Tree Yoga
Not sure if Mother Nature placed this where it stands or it had some human help.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
1
2
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3515
photos
144
followers
158
following
862% complete
View this month »
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
3149
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
28th April 2025 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
shadow
,
beach
,
dead tree
Rob Z
ace
What a great image. I think the presence of the signs of mankind actually lead your eye really well to the lovely natural elements. :)
May 2nd, 2025
