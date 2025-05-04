Sign up
Previous
Photo 3151
May the 4th(and the fork) B with U
Just a little pun for Star Wars Day.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
1
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3517
photos
144
followers
158
following
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
b&w
,
star wars
,
fork
J A Byrdlip
ace
"Live long and prosper"
Or
Do you have a 5th on the 4th or a 4th on the fifth? (college days)
May 4th, 2025
Or
