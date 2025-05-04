Previous
May the 4th(and the fork) B with U by joysabin
May the 4th(and the fork) B with U

Just a little pun for Star Wars Day.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
863% complete

J A Byrdlip ace
"Live long and prosper"

Or

Do you have a 5th on the 4th or a 4th on the fifth? (college days)
May 4th, 2025  
