Previous
Next
Queen Anne's Lace by joysabin
Photo 3154

Queen Anne's Lace

Daucus carota or wild carrot with some help from Lensbaby and Omni crystal. These beauties are about 5 inches across. I didn't see the little bug photo-bomber until I started processing.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
864% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact