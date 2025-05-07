Sign up
Photo 3154
Queen Anne's Lace
Daucus carota or wild carrot with some help from Lensbaby and Omni crystal. These beauties are about 5 inches across. I didn't see the little bug photo-bomber until I started processing.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
0
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
bug
,
lensbaby
,
queen annes lace
,
photo-bomber "soft focus
