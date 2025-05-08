Previous
Fallen by joysabin
Fallen

Discovered a small lake that I plan to explore more. It is located on the Hewlett Packard campus in town. I thought this had a Monet quality
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, I love the dappled light.
May 9th, 2025  
