Previous
Next
blue silk by joysabin
Photo 3158

blue silk

Gave my husband a Zen relaxation thing for his birthday earlier this year. You rotate it to let the sand fall into a new pattern. We both thought that this one was really cool so it has stayed for a while.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
865% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact