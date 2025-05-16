Previous
Next
Pavement takes a toll by joysabin
Photo 3163

Pavement takes a toll

A Handicapped sign that has seen better days. There was a much newer one attached to a signpost but I liked this one for its artistic character. I was using my little radial lens for my iPhone.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
867% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Nice effect.
May 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact