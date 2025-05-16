Sign up
Photo 3163
Pavement takes a toll
A Handicapped sign that has seen better days. There was a much newer one attached to a signpost but I liked this one for its artistic character. I was using my little radial lens for my iPhone.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
1
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
lens
,
radial
,
handicappped marker
Diane
ace
Nice effect.
May 20th, 2025
