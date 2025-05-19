Sign up
Previous
Photo 3166
Hives amoung blooms
Beehives in a field of Meadowfoam (
https://northwestmeadowscapes.com/products/white-meadowfoam-seeds-limnanthes-alba
) I've seen similar fields but the hives were also white. I was happy to find yellow hives which let me get a wider angle shot.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3532
photos
144
followers
158
following
867% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
19th May 2025 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
beehives
,
meadowfoam
Mags
ace
Wow! Beautiful shot!
May 20th, 2025
Diane
ace
This is awesome! Great layers and sky.
May 20th, 2025
