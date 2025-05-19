Previous
Hives amoung blooms by joysabin
Hives amoung blooms

Beehives in a field of Meadowfoam ( https://northwestmeadowscapes.com/products/white-meadowfoam-seeds-limnanthes-alba ) I've seen similar fields but the hives were also white. I was happy to find yellow hives which let me get a wider angle shot.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Mags ace
Wow! Beautiful shot!
May 20th, 2025  
Diane ace
This is awesome! Great layers and sky.
May 20th, 2025  
