Pothole with a surprise by joysabin
Photo 3169

Pothole with a surprise

After having parked my car I noticed that the pothole, which I did avoid, had a a touch of Mother Nature's humor, tree roots re-asserting themselves.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

