Previous
Photo 3175
Shore Acres
My son was in Oregon last week so of course I took him to the coast. This is Shore Acres. I played around with the Slow Shutter App on my phone.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
2
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3541
photos
144
followers
158
following
3168
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
3
2
1
365
blur
,
ocean
,
rock
,
slow shutter
,
oregon coast
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like the diagonal as well as the foreground object
June 2nd, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Very nice!
June 2nd, 2025
