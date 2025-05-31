Previous
West Kirk Park by joysabin
Photo 3178

West Kirk Park

After I dropped my son off at the airport I explored a local reservoir (Fern Ridge) and a smaller park at the base of the dam.
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Lesley ace
Fabulous
June 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Very dramatic and beautiful.
June 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 2nd, 2025  
Babs ace
Lovely scene
June 2nd, 2025  
