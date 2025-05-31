Sign up
Previous
Photo 3178
West Kirk Park
After I dropped my son off at the airport I explored a local reservoir (Fern Ridge) and a smaller park at the base of the dam.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
4
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3544
photos
144
followers
158
following
870% complete
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
3176
3177
3178
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A37
Taken
31st May 2025 6:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
trees
,
ir faux color
Lesley
ace
Fabulous
June 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Very dramatic and beautiful.
June 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 2nd, 2025
Babs
ace
Lovely scene
June 2nd, 2025
