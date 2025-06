Extreme Low Tides along the Oregon Coast are truly a gift and rather amazing. The Devil's Punch bowl is one such place. Normally this clasped cave is a wonder of splashing water, ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Devils_Punch_Bowl_State_Natural_Area ). Only during extreme low tides is it safe to enter and explore and even then it can be dicey as the beach is usually covered with water most of the time.My son and I scurried like kids up and into the edge of the punch bowl. It was amazing.