Photo 3180
Exploring low tide
The extreme low tides along the Oregon Coast give people a chance to explore and investigate the rocks and tidal areas which are usually inaccessible most of the year. The tide was -2.6ft from normal.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
b&w
clouds
fog
mountains
ir
extreme low tides
Mags
ace
Very surreal!
June 3rd, 2025
