Previous
Photo 3182
Temporary tidepool
More pareidolia (?) A snake or just maybe a wide heart. Anyway, I was glad to see that no little fishes were stuck in this spot until the tide came back in.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
2
3
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A37
Taken
28th May 2025 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
rocks
,
heart
,
pareidolia
Catherine
Wow! A great image. Fav
June 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely shapes and capture.
June 4th, 2025
