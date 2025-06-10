Sign up
Previous
Photo 3188
Two Headed Dragon
For the 52 week challenge which unfortunately I have neglected. I hope to get back on track. This is for week 23 with something wooden being the focus.
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
4
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A37
Taken
28th May 2025 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
ir
,
faux color
,
wc52-2025-w23
Jo
Great find, it does have a dragon look to it.
June 10th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 10th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Interesting
June 10th, 2025
Diane
ace
An otherworldly look to this.
June 10th, 2025
