Soft blue with drops

Photo 3190
Photo 3190
12th June 2025
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
3
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3556
photos
142
followers
157
following
873% complete
View this month »
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
12th June 2025 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
water drops
,
gerbera daisy
,
soft focus
Mags
ace
Lovely!
June 12th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 12th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Dreamy
June 12th, 2025
