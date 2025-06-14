Sign up
Photo 3192
Country drive with red
Riding my bike this past weekend I spotted this calming scene riding up the hill and stopped to snag it on the way back down.
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
tree
country
driveway
mailbox
