Nature reclaims by joysabin
Nature reclaims

I've taken pictures of this old steam shovel bucket before but I liked how the wild daisies seemed to soften it a bit.
15th June 2025

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
