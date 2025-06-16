Previous
Next
Unexpected whimsy by joysabin
Photo 3194

Unexpected whimsy

I took an alternate route for today's bike ride since there was road construction on my normal route. I saw this little bit of whimsy and had to snag a shot.
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
875% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact