Photo 3194
Unexpected whimsy
I took an alternate route for today's bike ride since there was road construction on my normal route. I saw this little bit of whimsy and had to snag a shot.
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
17th June 2025 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
