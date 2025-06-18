Previous
Willy by joysabin
Photo 3196

Willy

Found some courage to ask this nice man if I could take his picture. He was walking his old pup in the park where my photo group was on a photo-walk.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Mags ace
That's a great portrait and good for you getting the courage up to ask for it.
June 23rd, 2025  
