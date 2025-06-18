Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3196
Willy
Found some courage to ask this nice man if I could take his picture. He was walking his old pup in the park where my photo group was on a photo-walk.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3566
photos
140
followers
155
following
876% complete
View this month »
3193
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
3199
3200
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
wc-2025-w25
Mags
ace
That's a great portrait and good for you getting the courage up to ask for it.
June 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close