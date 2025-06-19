Previous
Tire tread clouds by joysabin
Photo 3197

Tire tread clouds

Caught the last of the sunlight.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Mags ace
Oh wow! It does look like tire treads.
June 23rd, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful scenery
June 23rd, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
@marlboromaam Thank you so much. @corinnec Thank you a great deal
June 23rd, 2025  
