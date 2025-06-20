Sign up
Photo 3198
Fans are long gone
A well worn bench at a local baseball diamond in a park. I was using my little radial lens for my phone.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3193
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
3199
3200
Tags
bench
weeds
baseball diamond
radial lens
