Visited an old friend

What a special day. Met Jane (@jgpittenger) at the Oregon Coast for a day of image making. It was such great weather too. We had a wonderful time and ended up at the Oregon Coast Aquarium. I had not visited this place for since my sons were little.
When I lasted was there the movie star Keiko (from the movie Free Wiley) who had been re-located from Mexico ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDgyZWfFQy8 ) so he could be released back into the wild after he healed and could readjust to living in the Ocean. The large tank that he lived in is now a set of walk through and under tunnels for us bi-peds to see ocean life.
This Manta Ray was amazing. It was such a special day.