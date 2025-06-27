Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3205
Parking lot art
Drove to Eugene to see an Artist Talk by Alternative Photographer Rebecca Zeiss (
https://www.zeissworks.com/seekingsolace
) and saw some dries leaves in the parking lot.
Rebecca Zeiss' work is so lovely. She creates tin-types, cyanotypes,palladium prints as well as prints on fabric.
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3571
photos
140
followers
155
following
878% complete
View this month »
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
leaves
,
key
,
low
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close