Parking lot art by joysabin
Photo 3205

Parking lot art

Drove to Eugene to see an Artist Talk by Alternative Photographer Rebecca Zeiss ( https://www.zeissworks.com/seekingsolace ) and saw some dries leaves in the parking lot.

Rebecca Zeiss' work is so lovely. She creates tin-types, cyanotypes,palladium prints as well as prints on fabric.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Photo Details

