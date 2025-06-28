Sign up
Photo 3206
Ghosts on the wall
Vines and some of their skeletons on a building wall.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
vines
,
wabi sabi
Catherine
Fascinating to see the marks left behind
June 29th, 2025
