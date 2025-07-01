Sign up
Photo 3209
LD
LD(Little Dog) My Sister's pup and she is about a foot long and 8 inches high, a sweetheart beyond description.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
1
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3577
photos
140
followers
155
following
879% complete
3204
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
3210
3211
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
4th July 2025 6:28pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
whiskers
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
🐾❤️
July 15th, 2025
