Rusty by joysabin
Rusty

He is the latest arrival in my Sister's house. He has puppy energy and loves to wrestle with LD. He is determined to challenge Freeda who is the ruling monarch.
3rd July 2025

@joysabin
Jo
What a cutie
July 15th, 2025  
