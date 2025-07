I was part of the team that helped install the newest show at our local Art Center. The final piece that was installed was a wooden abstract. The Artist, Christian Burchard ( https://www.burchardstudio.com/ ) was making some final tweaks to his work. I was using a radial lens on my phone so I thought it might be good to include images which shows what the piece is made of. Wooden Books which are made from a Pacific Madrone root.