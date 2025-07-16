Previous
Untitled by joysabin
Photo 3224

Untitled

Not a huge fan of flies but being able to walk upside down on my desk lamp was cool to watch
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
JackieR ace
Wowsers, fabulous details
July 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
Amazing shot!
July 20th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you so very much.
July 20th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
@marlboromaam Thanks and glad that I had my phone handy
July 20th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
This is great, wonderful detail and unusual POV.
July 20th, 2025  
