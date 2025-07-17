Previous
New but Old by joysabin
Photo 3225

New but Old

There is a new store in this historic spot in town. Back in May of 24 I posted this ( https://365project.org/joysabin/365/2024-05-23 ). The new store has decided to use the original name of which continues and honors the family connection from its inception. ( https://bentoncountymuseums.org/robnetts-hardware-store/ ).
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Nick ace
I see ladders inside - is the store going to continue selling hardware? Thanks for the link to the history - great to see the old photos and how the building evolved.
July 20th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
I'm more interested in the chunk of log in the right hand window.
July 20th, 2025  
