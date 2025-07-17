Sign up
Photo 3225
New but Old
There is a new store in this historic spot in town. Back in May of 24 I posted this (
https://365project.org/joysabin/365/2024-05-23
). The new store has decided to use the original name of which continues and honors the family connection from its inception. (
https://bentoncountymuseums.org/robnetts-hardware-store/
).
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
Nick
ace
I see ladders inside - is the store going to continue selling hardware? Thanks for the link to the history - great to see the old photos and how the building evolved.
July 20th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
I'm more interested in the chunk of log in the right hand window.
July 20th, 2025
