Photo 3226
Cooler temps are nice
The high temps of earlier this week are now a memory ( 98F on Wednesday). I love having my coffee on my deck in the summer.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
1
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
tree
,
blur
,
radial lens
Mags
ace
Lovely effect!
July 20th, 2025
