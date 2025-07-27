Previous
Oregon Coast in IR by joysabin
Oregon Coast in IR

The coast at Lincoln City Oregon
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
LManning (Laura) ace
What a fabulous image.
July 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful scene and great contrast.
July 28th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture.Very nice details and light.
July 28th, 2025  
