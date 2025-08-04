Previous
She Speaks by joysabin
Photo 3243

She Speaks

In a brief moment, I quickly moved the small sprig of disks to a glass just to get it out of the way and then noticed their flow so I changed my focus and snapped this. My Muse spoke with a quiet but important voice.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
888% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh so lovely!
August 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact