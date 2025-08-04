Sign up
Previous
Photo 3243
She Speaks
In a brief moment, I quickly moved the small sprig of disks to a glass just to get it out of the way and then noticed their flow so I changed my focus and snapped this. My Muse spoke with a quiet but important voice.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
1
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3609
photos
141
followers
155
following
888% complete
View this month »
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
4th August 2025 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stilllife
Mags
ace
Oh so lovely!
August 4th, 2025
