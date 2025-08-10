Previous
Drops Can't Help now by joysabin
Photo 3249

Drops Can't Help now

Out this morning to give my flowers and such a drink before the heat set in. The hose was dripping water on an already dead leaf from the Empress Tree.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
890% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
This is just delightful with those drops.
August 11th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Amazing texture and colours.
August 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact