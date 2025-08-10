Sign up
Previous
Photo 3249
Drops Can't Help now
Out this morning to give my flowers and such a drink before the heat set in. The hose was dripping water on an already dead leaf from the Empress Tree.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Mags
ace
This is just delightful with those drops.
August 11th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Amazing texture and colours.
August 11th, 2025
