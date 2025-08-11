Sign up
Photo 3250
Summer
Escaped to the Oregon Coast to get away from the heat. We weren't the only ones either. It was only 64 at Cape Kiwanda but 103 at home.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3244
3245
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
11th August 2025 9:30am
Tags
ocean
,
waves
,
surfing
,
soft focus
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture of the surfers! I can almost feel the cool breeze off the ocean.
August 13th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fantastic wave action.
August 13th, 2025
