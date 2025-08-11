Previous
Summer by joysabin
Photo 3250

Summer

Escaped to the Oregon Coast to get away from the heat. We weren't the only ones either. It was only 64 at Cape Kiwanda but 103 at home.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Mags ace
Beautiful capture of the surfers! I can almost feel the cool breeze off the ocean.
August 13th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fantastic wave action.
August 13th, 2025  
