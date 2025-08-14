Previous
Down it came by joysabin
Down it came

No comments needed, just a diary shot. One of the two dead Douglas Fir Trees that needed to come down so they wouldn't fall on our neighbor's property.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Beverley ace
Super capture… have to be so precise.
August 14th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 14th, 2025  
