Photo 3253
Down it came
No comments needed, just a diary shot. One of the two dead Douglas Fir Trees that needed to come down so they wouldn't fall on our neighbor's property.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
2
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3619
photos
141
followers
155
following
891% complete
3253
Views
10
2
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
14th August 2025 9:17am
View Info
View All
Public
View
trees
,
tree removal
,
heavy equipment
Beverley
ace
Super capture… have to be so precise.
August 14th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 14th, 2025
