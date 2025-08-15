Previous
table of nothing by joysabin
Photo 3254

table of nothing

15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
892% complete

Beverley ace
Great flowing shape… lots of space
August 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 18th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Great as a seat though... :)
August 18th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
How random! Love all the lines and shapes.
August 18th, 2025  
