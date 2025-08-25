Previous
If only our ears worked as well as our mouths by joysabin
If only our ears worked as well as our mouths

No need to comment. I am just filling in my holes from my August postings.

Just a few wise words left as a comment after a community garden was installed near a women's shelter.
