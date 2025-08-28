Previous
A year 7 fav by joysabin
Photo 3267

A year 7 fav

I've hit a point with 365 that I am reflecting on 10 years. So, I went back to each year that I've been posting and chose a fav of mine from that year.

For next few days I will be posting old stuff but in a celebration of 10 years being on the supportive and most friendly community of photographers.

This was taken while waiting for my son to get off work. Shot through my windshield (windscreen) I got lucky with the backlit umbrellas.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Walks @ 7

10 years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
