A year 7 fav

I've hit a point with 365 that I am reflecting on 10 years. So, I went back to each year that I've been posting and chose a fav of mine from that year.



For next few days I will be posting old stuff but in a celebration of 10 years being on the supportive and most friendly community of photographers.



This was taken while waiting for my son to get off work. Shot through my windshield (windscreen) I got lucky with the backlit umbrellas.