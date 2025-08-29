Previous
Double Glass Spin by joysabin
Photo 3268

Double Glass Spin

Playing around with the little bokeh discs that come with the Lensbaby Double Glass lens. I was using the swirl effect. Wasn't expecting this but really like what happened.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Annie D ace
It has created a fabulous image - the bokeh and colours are wonderful.
September 8th, 2025  
