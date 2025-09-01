Previous
Year 1 fav by joysabin
I've hit a point with 365 that I am reflecting on 10 years. So, I went back to each year that I've been posting and chose a fav of mine from that year.

For next few days I will be posting old stuff but in a celebration of 10 years being on the supportive and most friendly community of photographers.

This was taken in year 1, near the Arizona ghost town of Two Guns which just outside of Flagstaff.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
10 years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
894% complete

Beverley ace
A pretty superb shot!!! Perfect 🤩
September 3rd, 2025  
