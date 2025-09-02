Year 2 fav

I've hit a point with 365 that I am reflecting on 10 years. So, I went back to each year that I've been posting and chose a fav of mine from that year.



For next few days I will be posting old stuff but in a celebration of 10 years being on the supportive and most friendly community of photographers.



This was taken in year 2 and was my 1st real success with Infrared and faux color. It was taken in a spot that I still miss to this day, Kendrick Park, which is north of Flagstaff at the foot of the San Francisco Peaks.