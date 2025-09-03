Previous
Year 3 fav by joysabin
Year 3 fav

I've hit a point with 365 that I am reflecting on 10 years. So, I went back to each year that I've been posting and chose a fav of mine from that year.

For next few days I will be posting old stuff but in a celebration of 10 years being on the supportive and most friendly community of photographers.

This was taken just outside of the Chapel of the Hold Cross in Sedona Arizona. ( https://chapeloftheholycross.com/ )
ace
@joysabin
10 years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
Beverley ace
Absolutely awesome… a really fab shot…
September 3rd, 2025  
