Year 4 fav

I've hit a point with 365 that I am reflecting on 10 years. So, I went back to each year that I've been posting and chose a fav of mine from that year.



For next few days I will be posting old stuff but in a celebration of 10 years being on the supportive and most friendly community of photographers.



Dreaming of cooler weather, I guess. This was taken in Flagstaff Arizona where snow isn't a dream but a reality as 100+ inches each year is the claim. I am happy to see snow occasionally now. Getting soft in my later years :-)

