Year 4 fav by joysabin
Photo 3267

Year 4 fav

I've hit a point with 365 that I am reflecting on 10 years. So, I went back to each year that I've been posting and chose a fav of mine from that year.

For next few days I will be posting old stuff but in a celebration of 10 years being on the supportive and most friendly community of photographers.

Dreaming of cooler weather, I guess. This was taken in Flagstaff Arizona where snow isn't a dream but a reality as 100+ inches each year is the claim. I am happy to see snow occasionally now. Getting soft in my later years :-)
10 years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
Mags ace
Absolutely gorgeous!
September 4th, 2025  
