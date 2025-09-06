Previous
A fav from year 6 by joysabin
Photo 3272

A fav from year 6

For next few days I will be posting old stuff but in a celebration of 10 years being on the supportive and most friendly community of photographers.

On the eve of another full moon, the corn moon, but it is also a special one, a total lunar eclipse, a phenomenon known as a blood moon.

This was taken as the full moon was setting over Lake Mary just outside of Flagstaff.
6th September 2025

ace
@joysabin
10 years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
Shirley ace
Beautiful fav
September 7th, 2025  
