Previous
Photo 3272
A fav from year 6
For next few days I will be posting old stuff but in a celebration of 10 years being on the supportive and most friendly community of photographers.
On the eve of another full moon, the corn moon, but it is also a special one, a total lunar eclipse, a phenomenon known as a blood moon.
This was taken as the full moon was setting over Lake Mary just outside of Flagstaff.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
10 years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
3638
photos
141
followers
155
following
896% complete
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
Tags
full moon
,
arizona
,
lake mary
Shirley
ace
Beautiful fav
September 7th, 2025
