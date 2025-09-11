Previous
Velvet Play by joysabin
Photo 3281

Velvet Play

I recently got a new (at least to me) lensbaby lens, a velvet 56. I love the qualities of this lens, sharp and soft blur.

No color splash was used, just vibrance sliders in PhotoShop since I shot in raw and then converted to jpeg.
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

@joysabin
10 years of being a part of 365!!!
Beverley ace
Very beautiful…
September 11th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely image
September 11th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
It's a gorgeous effect.
September 11th, 2025  
