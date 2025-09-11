Sign up
Previous
Photo 3281
Velvet Play
I recently got a new (at least to me) lensbaby lens, a velvet 56. I love the qualities of this lens, sharp and soft blur.
No color splash was used, just vibrance sliders in PhotoShop since I shot in raw and then converted to jpeg.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
3
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
10 years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
3647
photos
142
followers
155
following
898% complete
View this month »
blur
blur
,
lensbaby
,
calla lily
,
velvet 56
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful…
September 11th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely image
September 11th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
It's a gorgeous effect.
September 11th, 2025
