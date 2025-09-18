Callodian Treatment

Our local photo guild was lucky enough to have a follow up by Mr. Nolan Streitberger who just finished a 7 year project about The Trail of Tears in Oregon. ( https://www.nolanstreitberger.com/trail-of-tears-1 ). This is a magnificent work to see and appreciate.
I hadn't heard of this body of work until recently and was profoundly moved by the actual story and his dedication to documenting using the collodion process that was in use at the time. He created (using the original journal of the Indian Agent who was in charge) several images of the various camp sites that were utilized during the 1950's forced march of Native Americans.